Seventeen-year-old Alanah Smith met Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace at a city-hosted women of color brunch in February.

They smiled in a picture together, and Smith left the event with the mayor’s contact information.

On June 12, Smith’s friend Benjamin Ramos, a 16-year-old sophomore at McCaskey High School, died after being stabbed in a fight on Fremont Street. Smith, a rising senior at McCaskey, was stunned. She saw her friends and classmates grieving.

She remembers thinking, “I really have to do something about this.”

Smith reached out to Sorace and said she wanted to hold an anti-violence event for youth. City officials met with Smith and began planning. The first result is a youth anti-violence roundtable discussion for youth, public officials, school administration and youth program providers, according to Milzy Carrasco, director of the Lancaster’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement. Smith is leading the way, she said.

“Listen to our youth. They’re asking for help,” Carrasco said.

The event will include an update from Lancaster police on the investigation into Ramos’ homicide as well as other recent incidents. Tyreek Gardner, 22, was shot and killed May 30 in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street. Anthony Marshall, 44, was shot to death June 16 in the 600 block of Lafayette Street.

Police have said they need more information from the public to make arrests. Smith wants to address people’s fear of coming forward.

“I want to know. What is holding you back?” Smith said.

Chris Fitz, executive director of AdVoz, a Lancaster organization that promotes mediation and restorative justice, said he would like to attend.

“We see a need … for police and public officials and courts to be talking with schools and nonprofits,” Fitz said, adding that sometimes there’s a lack of communication between these groups.

And the fact that youth voices are built into the event is “important,” he said.

Registration is free but required and limited to 75 people, according to Carrasco.