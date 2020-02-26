A 20-year-old man was shot in the rear hip Tuesday night in Lancaster city, police said.

Lancaster city police were called to a shooting at 9:18 p.m., where four to five gunshots were heard in the 700 block of Manor Street, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and received treatment, police said. He is expected to recover.

Police said they found spent shell casings and saw that two parked cars had been "damaged by gunfire."

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance cameras, police said.

As of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said that no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 717-735-3301, or call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tips can also be sent via text, by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411.

Callers can remain anonymous.

For more Lancaster County crime news: