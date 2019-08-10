13-year-old Lancaster boy makes plea for mother's release from Egyptian jail

In cell phone videos from Egypt, 13-year-old Moustafa Hamed of Lancaster has issued pleas for help, saying his mother has been jailed in Cairo since their arrival over a month ago to visit family.

Moustafa was allowed to see his mother, Reem Desouky, only once since she was taken into custody July 7 at Cairo’s airport.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Egyptian authorities have accused Desouky, an American citizen in her mid-40s, of administering social media accounts deemed critical of the regime. Officials did not cite specific posts they viewed as violating the law.

“Days are passing fast, and we need help,” Moustafa, a rising eighth grader at Reynold’s Middle School, says in a brief video obtained by LNP. Moustafa, who was born in the United States, remains in Egypt with relatives, who gave the Post permission to interview him by phone.

“I just want my mother back,” he told the Post. “She didn’t do anything wrong.”

The Post reported that Desouky’s arrest fits a pattern in Egypt, where the government of President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi has cracked down on online criticism of the military-backed regime. Desouky and at least two other Americans are being held on politically motivated charges or as the result of flawed trials, the Post reported.

Brother's arrest

Desouky’s brother, Nour, who is not an American citizen, was arrested last week when he and Moustafa went to visit the Lancaster woman in jail.

After Nour's arrest, Moustafa's father, Essam Hamed of Philadelphia, who is divorced from Desouky, lost phone contact with his son. In earlier calls, Hamed said, Moustafa became emotional, saying he would not leave Egypt without his mother. Hamed said he told Moustafa that what happens to his mother "is out of our hand."

“We have to pray for Reem, but we don’t have any clue how to help her,” said Hamed, who is a native of Egypt and a longtime U.S. citizen said. “It is a tragedy, really. Even if I go there right now, it’s possible they would start an investigation of me.”

A spokesman at the U.S Embassy in Cairo told the Post in an email that “we are aware of Ms. Desouky’s case and are providing consular services at this time.”

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County, said his office has asked the U.S. embassy to “take every available action it can to provide assistance.”

“I implore the Egyptian government to allow Ms. Desouky to return to the United States immediately,” Smucker said in an email. “I expect the State Department will be a fierce advocate for Ms. Desouky and work hard to ultimately secure her release.”

Concerns mount

Desouky, who works as an Arabic interpreter, immigrated to the United States in 2004 and became a U.S. citizen in 2011. Friends describe her as a generous, outgoing woman who was devoted to Moustafa and involved in community activities.

Desouky’s friends say it has been difficult to get information from her family since Nour was jailed.

“I don’t know how to help her,” said Hikmat Sadek, a friend who lives in Manheim Township. “Now we don’t have communication with her family. Is she OK? Is she healthy?”

Sadek also expressed concern for Moustafa’s well-being.

“He is scared,” she said. “He is around people who are scared, and they can’t make decisions.”

Hamed, Moustafa’s father, said he wants Moustafa to come home in time for the start of school. Sadek said a Lancaster family has offered to host Moustafa.

Airport arrest

In the Post article, Mohamad Soltan of the Freedom Initiative, a Washington-based human rights group, called Desouky’s arrest “emblematic of the levels of repression Egypt has reached under Sissi.”

The Post said Egypt has blocked or shut down hundreds of websites and tightened restrictions on reporters and social media.

When Desouky and Moustafa arrived July 7 at Cairo’s airport, they were told to wait, Moustafa told the Post. Authorities took their phones and examined Desouky’s social media posts.

“They asked my mother if she liked Sissi or Morsi,” who Sissi overthrew, Moustafa said. “She didn’t want to reply. She knew you would go straight to prison.”

Soltan told the Post that Desouky was later interrogated at the state security prosecutor’s office about her political leanings and social media activity. She was then added to a 2018 case, joining others accused of using social media against the government.