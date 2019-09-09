Columbia Borough Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her home Sunday.
Kaelene Burgess was last seen at 10 a.m. by her family. She packed a bag and left, according to police.
Kaelene is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Her hair is blonde at the ends with a blue streak around her hairline.
She frequents the South Third Street area of Columbia. She might be traveling to Lancaster city or trying to get to Pittsburgh, according to police.
Police ask anyone with information about Kaelene Burgess to call 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.