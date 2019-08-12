An 18-year-old died after falling from a moving truck in Earl Township on Saturday, according to the Lancaster County Coroner.
Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the person was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where they died.
Diamantoni ruled the death accidental and said the person died of multiple traumatic injuries.
Diamantoni said more identifying information will be released when family is notified.
New Holland Police Department covers Earl Township. The department did not immediately respond to a request for information Monday.
This story will be updated.