A shooting that left a 21-year-old male dead in Columbia Borough on Monday night has led to charges for a borough teen.
Seventeen-year-old Antonio Acosta of Columbia is charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the Monday night shooting.
Acosta was arraigned on Tuesday morning and is being held at Lancaster County Prison. He was denied bail.
Acosta found a handgun in the couch at 102 N. Third St., according to a criminal complaint. Acosta discharged the magazine from the gun. He later told police that he did not know the gun was loaded, and when he pointed it at the 21-year-old, the gun went off.
"I didn't mean for this to happen, I'm sorry," Acosta told police.
Acosta's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12.
Emergency responders were dispatched to North Third and Walnut streets about 8:11 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
An ambulance left the area around 10 p.m. The coroner's office was dispatched to the scene around 10:30.
This story will be updated.