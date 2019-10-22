A 19-year-old man was charged after he drove a car into the side of an apartment building on Oct. 13, according to Ephrata police.

Police said that Rayshawn A. Dorsey, of Ephrata, drove through a yard and struck the back of an apartment building in the 300 block of West Fulton Street around 3:40 a.m.

Dorsey and another man fled the scene before police arrived, according to police.

Nobody was injured in the crash, but the building sustained moderated damage to a wall and balcony, police said.

Dorsey was charged with accidents involving damage to attended property and fleeing the scene of the crash.

More Lancaster County crime news: