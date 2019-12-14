A 15-year-old boy successfully ran from police twice in three days in Manheim Township, but was later caught and arrested, according to police.

The boy, who police did not identify because he isn’t being charged as an adult, was charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing from police for the late-November incidents.

Manheim Township police said they attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen around 7:38 p.m. Nov. 24 near Keller Avenue and Glen Moore Circle.

The boy, who was driving, didn’t stop, and when he turned into a cul-de-sac, he jumped out of the car while the vehicle was still moving and ran off, police said.

Three days later, on Nov. 27, police tried to pull over another vehicle for a traffic violation and saw the same driver, the 15-year-old boy, according to police.

Once again, the boy didn’t stop and turned into the same cul-de-sac, got out of the car and made off on foot, police said.

Based on of evidence left at the scene, police said, they were able to identify the boy and locate and interview him.

He was arrested and taken to the Youth Intervention Center, according to police.