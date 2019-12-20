A 12-year-old juvenile has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property and the sale and use of air rifles after the student arrived Manheim Township Middle School with an air rifle tucked in their waistband on Friday, Dec. 13, Manheim Township police said.

Another student saw the air rifle and notified school staff, who then searched the student's locker and found the air rifle, police said.

After an investigation, it was found that the juvenile brought the air rifle to school with the intent of selling it to another student, police said.

The student wasn't identified because they are being charged as a juvenile.

Police said neither the school nor the community is believed to be at risk. Further details were not provided.

