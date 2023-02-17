A bridge replacement project set to get underway next week on Route 230 will take approximately one year to complete, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Located between Groff Avenue and Shaeffer Road, the 10-foot-long bridge is on the border of Elizabethtown Borough, Mount Joy Township and West Donegal Township.

The road will remain open in both directions throughout the project, with the replacement taking place in phases.

Starting Tuesday, tree trimming near the bridge will require single-lane closures. Drivers should use caution in the area.

JD Eckman Inc. of Atglen is the contractor on the $1,967,754 project.

The 103-year-old bridge, which received a poor rating in its last inspection, carries Route 230 (Market Street) over a tributary of the Conoy Creek.