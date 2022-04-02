Jeri Robinson-Lawrence and her husband, Matthew Lawrence, adopted their daughter Irina Lawrence Mathias from Russia 25 years ago.

“She came over as a baby. We were always proud of her Russian ancestry. But to see women and children and innocent victims die … we just felt like we had to do something,” Robinson-Lawrence said of war Saturday. “This broke her heart to think of her fellow Russians being involved in something like this.”

Robinson-Lawrence and Lawrence Mathias co-own Flying Fibers, a yarn and fiber store that moved from Landisville to Wrightsville in January.

Robinson-Lawrence also teaches art and design at Millersville University. And Lawrence teaches art at McCaskey High School.

“Knitters and artists are known to be fundraisers, and our skills and talents have been used for decades,” Robinson-Lawrence said.

So last month, mom and daughter decided to hand-dye some of their exclusive yarn imported from England in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag. Dad, who said he felt “frustrated and helpless” at the war, donated about 40 pieces of his art.

Proceeds would go to Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

“Our minds were blown … we thought we’d make a couple hundred dollars,” Robinson-Lawrence said.

They ended up making more than $3,700. Lawrence’s donated art pieces fetched more than $5,100. All told, after the family kicked in to cover credit card fees, the family donated $9,228.66.

Lawrence, who said he is a “very famous artist in my own head,” credited the generosity of friends.

“People came from everywhere,” he said. “It was beautiful. Nothing was for sale. It was all for donation.”