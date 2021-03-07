What does justice look like when it is being sought in a wrongful death lawsuit against police and the government?

Does it mean money for the victim’s family? Or is it changes to laws or policies? Or some combination?

The mother of Ricardo Muñoz is seeking justice, according to attorneys who filed a federal civil rights lawsuit last month. Munoz was the mentally ill man killed by a Lancaster police officer in September.

The primary defendants in the mother’s lawsuit are the officer who shot Muñoz, the city and Lancaster County.

“Sometimes a community must look beyond itself for justice, and that’s what the federal courts are for. We are looking to shine a light upon the system failures in responding to this call for help,” one of the family’s attorneys, Julie Murphy, said in a statement after the suit was filed last week.

Another attorney involved in the suit, Daisy Allyon, said, “Ultimately, Ricardo’s lawsuit is about mental health reform, about police accountability when dealing with mentally-disturbed individuals who have committed no crime, and about the prevention of similar tragedies as a direct result of untrained and heavy-handed police intervention.”

The suit also seeks an as-yet-unspecified amount of money. Allyon said it’s too soon to name a figure.

To anyone unfamiliar with the Sept. 13 shooting, the lawsuit reads as a damning indictment -- of the officer involved, of the police force and the training provided to officers, and even of the 911 dispatch that answered the family’s 911 call that day.

LNP | LancasterOnline reviewed the lawsuit and evaluated its central allegations based on previous reporting and talking with two attorneys with experience with this sort of litigation, one of whom is on the legal team for the wrongful death suit brought by the family of George Floyd, the man killed last spring by Minneapolis police.

Mechanicsburg attorney Devon M. Jacob, who is on the Floyd family’s defense team, reviewed the lawsuit at LNP’s request and said the officer’s actions must be taken in context of the type of call he was dispatched to.

“They say, ‘We called for help,’ but at the same time when you respond to a call for help, you don’t expect someone to come at you with a knife,” Jacob said.

Norm Pattis, a lawyer in Connecticut with a history of taking on controversial clients - he represents Alex Jones, the InfoWars host being sued for defamation by the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims - called the suit “a responsible piece of writing that I think reflects the family’s agony and pain and justified belief that their loved one didn’t have to end up dead.”

But is tragedy wrongful conduct?

Here are the main claims in the lawsuit:

LPB knew about Muñoz’s background/mental illness, so should have responded more thoughtfully.

Jacob qualified his evaluation by saying it’s not known exactly what 911 dispatchers told Arnold.

The officer was told what one of Munoz’s sisters told 911: That he had schizophrenia and was bipolar, that he was being very aggressive, had punched the inside of a car and was trying to break into his mother's home, along with the fact that he had some summary offense-level warrants, according to details from the district attorney’s October news conference clearing the officer.

“They talk about him being aggressive … hitting the inside of a car. Trying to break in. We start from that perspective, that the officer is responding to that situation,” Jacob said.

And, he said, “Case law also appears to indicate when there’s an emergency occurring, it’s not that the mental health isn’t considered, but it sort of takes a back seat,” he said. The family may have been seeking help, “... In this situation, in this context, there's potential danger. Police can’t ignore that, either.”

Arnold should have waited for backup.

In October, Lt. Bill Hickey, the department’s spokesman, said generally speaking, officers work with backup on most calls, but “there is no one-size-fits-all response for different calls.”

Jacob saw no issue with Arnold’s decision to proceed without backup. Arnold knew there was a disturbance and was there to stop it and protect people, including Muñoz. And waiting could have meant other people getting hurt, he said.

Arnold should have thought through a de-escalation plan before approaching

Events happened quickly as Arnold approached the home where Munoz lived. Over the course of just two or three seconds, Arold walked up,as Muñoz’s mother, Miguelina Peña, stood in the doorway. She stepped outside and away from the door as her son came rushing out with a knife, charging toward Arnold. Arnold retreated, then turned and shot Muñoz four times.

That Arnold retreated when Muñoz, from inside the house, yelled “get back” could be seen as the officer trying to deescalate the encounter, according to Jacob.

In clearing Arnold in October, District Attorney Heather Adams said he “had no time or opportunity to do anything but run for his life and only resorted to lethal force when he confirmed an imminent threat to his life remained … This situation simply does not call for de-escalation tactics or less-than-lethal forces, such as a Taser.”

Arnold should have used non-lethal force

Echoing Adams’ comments, Jacob said, “An officer is permitted to meet and overcome the force coming at him or her” - including the use of deadly force.

“The officer can look at the totality of the circumstances. And that goes all the way back to the dispatch. He’s told (Muñoz) is aggressive. That he’s acting in a violent manner. That he’s not acting mentally stable. He yells at the officer, opens the door fast and comes out quickly,” Jacob said. “All those things coupled together, I think it’s very reasonable for an officer to conclude: this individual is coming at him in a nefarious manner.”

As for using a Taser, Jacob said there have been instances where Tasers aren’t effective on people in excited states. And if the prongs carrying electrical current hit a person too close together -- as could be the case in firing at close range -- that also may not allow for enough power across a large enough muscle mass to incapacitate, he said.

Similarly, assertions that an officer should aim for a leg or arm to incapacitate the threat, aren’t practical, according to Jacob.

“A properly trained police officer is going to be trained so that he can meet force with an appropriate amount of force. That is not: a man with a knife is coming at me and I shoot him in the leg. That is: shoot to neutralize,” he said.

City/LPB failed to adequately train officers on how to handle domestic incidents like this/deescalation.

Pattis said it would be hard to believe the city’s police are not adequately trained, but that there are questions about what they are trained to do.

“Expect the plaintiffs to say, ‘Why are you training your officers to use deadly force?’” he said.

“There’s a growing national debate about that right now. I think you saw that in the protests last summer.”

City officers, like all officers in Pennsylvania, go through the Pennsylvania State Police Academy’s 28-week training program. The department also provides training. As with Pattis, Jacob was skeptical that the department doesn’t provide adequate training.

Police “failed to provide, and in fact affirmatively intervened to prevent, Ricardo from receiving emergency medical assistance to save his life.”

Jacob said the plaintiffs would have to show, in part, that failing to allow medical assistance would have made a difference, and he was skeptical they could do so.

Arnold was securing the knife and scene in a frenzied situation with Muñoz’s family and other people nearby and upset, he said. Officers have been hurt and killed in such situations, he said.

In a September story, Jarrad Berkihiser, former police chief, said a firefighter with medical training was on scene almost immediately and declared Muñoz dead. An ambulance had been dispatched, but the call was cancelled.

Uphill battle

Convincing a jury that the officer was not justified in his actions or that the defendants otherwise violated Muñoz’s civil rights will be a difficult, if not impossible task.

And based on the history of excessive force claims against the city, there’s little chance of the case reaching a jury. Patrick Hopkins, the city’s business administrator, said he could not recall such a case going to trial going back nearly 20 years. Most, if not all, are settled, with insurance companies making that call.

Jacob was a police officer in State College for three years before becoming a lawyer. He defended police and municipalities for a decade before shifting to handle plaintiff cases when he said he began to see “an imbalance developing between the government and the people.”

Based on his assessment, the lawsuit won’t succeed.

“Just because someone is harmed does not mean the harm was caused unlawfully. The Constitution doesn’t say the government is not going to harm you, but that it won’t be unreasonable” in doing so, he said.

And courts use a standard of objective reasonableness, not subjective.

“It’s not whether this officer was in fear subjectively … the question is going to be: What would an appropriately trained police officer do when confronted” with the situation, he said.

Yet neither Pettis or Jacob would call the suit frivolous.

“Look, the reality is, a plaintiff is allowed to assert claims that they in good faith believe have merit,” Jacob said.

He said he asks potential clients what they’re trying to achieve by suing. Lawsuits can bring attention to issues and lead to policy or law changes, he said..

Jacob and Pattis both said there is the matter of holding the government accountable in its exercise of powers.

“To allow someone to lawfully kill someone is a tremendous amount of authority that we are giving someone,” Jacob said.

“Many people across the country are saying the status quo isn’t good enough anymore,” Pattis said. “I applaud the lawyers for bringing this suit (and) inviting us to participate in an ongoing debate: Can we do better?”