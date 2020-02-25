Route 30 crash

Vehicles that were involved in a multiple vehicle crash on Route 30 East are seen on the back of tow trucks while the highway was still closed down, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Police said the crash was caused by a driver traveling the wrong way on Route 30 Tuesday morning.

A Lancaster man was “experiencing an episode related to an existing medical condition” when he caused a 12-vehicle crash after driving the wrong way on Route 30 on Feb. 4, police said. 

Manheim Township police identified the driver as James Knier, 67, but they did not elaborate on his medical condition.

He was charged with driving on divided highways after police interviewed him and medical personnel, police said. 

Knier and a 29-year-old Mountville women in a separate vehicle were hospitalized following the crash, which occurred between New Holland Avenue and Route 222.

The highway was shut down for nearly three hours.

The first call to 911 was reported at 8:05 a.m. for a driver going the wrong-way near Old Philadelphia Pike, police said. 

The crash happened between New Holland Avenue and Route 222. 

