Vehicles that were involved in a multiple vehicle crash on Route 30 East are seen on the back of tow trucks while the highway was still closed down, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Police said the crash was caused by a driver traveling the wrong way on Route 30 Tuesday morning.
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash that closed down Route 30 early Tuesday morning and at least two people were sent to the hospital, according to Manheim Township police.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 30 near the New Holland Pike exit. Traffic spans from the Fruitville Pike exit to the Greenfield Road exit.
Ty Lohr | DIGITAL STAFF
Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 30 near the New Holland Pike exit. Traffic spans from the Fruitville Pike exit to the Greenfield Road exit.