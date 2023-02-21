A Lancaster city man is in Lancaster County Prison on a firearms charge after police found him with an illegal gun in his vehicle outside Lancaster General Hospital Jan. 26, police said.

Police were there investigating a shooting that occurred elsewhere in Lancaster city that day, but say they do not believe the man was involved in that incident.

On Jan. 26, four people were shot near the McDonald’s restaurant on the 500 block of North Franklin Street around 9 p.m, according to previous reporting. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in that case.

When police arrived at the hospital, officers saw a silver Kia Sorento parked in front of the emergency room, according to the criminal complaint. The officers spoke with the owner of the vehicle, Renee Wynn, obtaining consent to search it. A 9 mm polymer P80 "ghost" gun, a firearm with no serial number, making it untraceable, was found under the driver’s seat.

Kaeden Wynn, 18, of Lancaster city was verified as the driver of the vehicle, the complaint said. His mother, Renee, confirmed that Kaeden is the only driver. He didn’t possess a valid concealed-carry permit and is otherwise ineligible due to his age.

After further investigation, on Monday, police located Wynn in a residence on the first block of North Plum Street and arrested him, charging him with one count of firearms not to be carried without a license, police said. He was in Lancaster County Prison on Tuesday in lieu of $100,000.00 bail. His preliminary hearing is on Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.