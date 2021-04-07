Veternas Memorial Bridge - Ty Lohr TTV103019

File photo: The Veterans Memorial Bridge is seen from Columbia River Park on Albatwitch Day, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. This was the first year that annual Albatwitch Day was held at the park along the Susquehanna River.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

A Washington, D.C., writer decided to take a walk this spring and charted a nearly-300 mile route to New York City. 

Neil King is a 61-year-old former journalist and writer who decided to make the 293-mile trek to take in history and meet people, he told NPR's Steve Inskeep. 

King was working his way through Lancaster County on Tuesday, making stops at the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge, Thaddeus Stevens' gravesite, James Buchanan's house and Zimmerman's Custom Butchershop.

King indicated he was still in Ephrata as of Wednesday morning.

He's been documenting his trip on Twitter, posting photos of the places he sees and people he's met. 

After catching a "mean game of softball" played by Mennonite ninth-graders Tuesday night, King capped off the eighth day of his trip in Ephrata. His final photo was of the Ephrata Cloister. 

On Tuesday morning, he told WGAL that he was hoping to write a book about his experience and about what our country's history tells us about where we are now. 

King plans to finish his journey by the end of the month by paddling across the New York Harbor, he wrote on Twitter. 

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next