A Washington, D.C., writer decided to take a walk this spring and charted a nearly-300 mile route to New York City.

Neil King is a 61-year-old former journalist and writer who decided to make the 293-mile trek to take in history and meet people, he told NPR's Steve Inskeep.

King was working his way through Lancaster County on Tuesday, making stops at the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge, Thaddeus Stevens' gravesite, James Buchanan's house and Zimmerman's Custom Butchershop.

King indicated he was still in Ephrata as of Wednesday morning.

He's been documenting his trip on Twitter, posting photos of the places he sees and people he's met.

I’m not sure it gets any better than this. Not in the heartland of America anyway pic.twitter.com/JNDsJggLcz — Neil King (@NKingofDC) April 6, 2021

After catching a "mean game of softball" played by Mennonite ninth-graders Tuesday night, King capped off the eighth day of his trip in Ephrata. His final photo was of the Ephrata Cloister.

The Mystic Order of the Solitary. Ephrata PA. A prime destination. pic.twitter.com/cQVitq6Pv7 — Neil King (@NKingofDC) April 6, 2021

Yesterday. Mennonite softball. The glory of it. pic.twitter.com/Ek7Psu7Gx0 — Neil King (@NKingofDC) April 7, 2021

On Tuesday morning, he told WGAL that he was hoping to write a book about his experience and about what our country's history tells us about where we are now.

King plans to finish his journey by the end of the month by paddling across the New York Harbor, he wrote on Twitter.