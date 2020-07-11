As Pennsylvania remains in the green zone for the COVID-19 pandemic, Wrightsville Borough continues to make assisting local businesses — in particular restaurants and bars — a priority.

At its meeting July 6, Borough Council voted 5-1 to issue event/street closure permits for Friday and Saturday nights during July. In June, council approved closing a section of Front Street near Hellam Street outside Burning Bridge Tavern because crowds spilled into the street.

Steve Conti, director of operations for Burning Bridge Tavern, said the event permits will allow other businesses to set up stands, and people can bring coolers and enjoy drinks outside.

In May, council approved suspending the borough’s open container law to help restaurants and bars shuttered during the pandemic. The action, along with state legislation that allowed bars to sell alcoholic drinks to go, has been the subject of regular discussion for council.

Council President Eric J. White touts the action as a success, noting police have not been called to any of the local bars. Hellam Township police Chief J. Douglas Pollock confirmed that in a Facebook post.

“There hasn’t been any massive problem,” White said. “It’s not like cats and dogs are living together.”

In fact, Hellam Township Police Department has raised $6,700 for a new K-9 unit during Burning Bridge’s events, Conti said. The department sold T-shirts at a tent, and the restaurant contributed $600, with servers circulating buckets among customers to collect another $640.

Some of the live music has been too loud, for which Burning Bridge was cited July 2, said Capt. Jeffrey Rineer of the state police’s Bureau of Liquor Enforcement. The establishment was also cited for allegedly selling wine to go — not allowed under the tavern’s liquor license — and for allowing people to dine in before pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Conti said the restaurant’s efforts “are all about the community,” adding he appreciates the conversations he’s having with the liquor enforcement officers. He said he now has a better understanding of what the bar can and cannot do.