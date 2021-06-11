The mobile education exhibit of Wreaths Across America is making a stop in Gap this weekend.

The exhibit, a museum on wheels of sorts, will be at the Gap VFW, 4988 Lincoln Highway, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

This is the first time the exhibit is making a stop in Lancaster County.

“We are very excited that Wreaths Across America is coming here,” said Paula Diem, coordinator of the exhibit in Lancaster. “And it is an honor that they are coming to Gap. We do this as a labor of love to honor our veterans.”

Veterans, active-duty military and the public are invited to attend and take the tour. The interactive exhibit features short films and stories of patriotism and love of the country and sacrifice of the members of the military.

Wreaths Across America representatives will be present at the event to answer questions about the organization.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures will be in place.

The Gap VFW will host a Living Up To Their Legacy raffle during Saturday’s event to help raise funds to purchase wreaths that volunteers will place on the graves of veterans at Pequea Valley area cemeteries in December. Raffle tickets will be available the day of the event. For more information, call 717-587-1315.

“Last year we placed 1,850 wreaths (at) 22 cemeteries,” Diem said.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization best known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones in Arlington National Cemetery. In 2020, it placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide.

The mobile exhibit event is a way to bring communities together to learn about Wreaths Across America’s mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and bridge the gap between active-duty service members, veterans and civilians.