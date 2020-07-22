A Lancaster County judge will privately look at coroner records in the unsolved 2003 death of federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna to determine if their release would jeopardize the investigation into his death.

President Judge David Ashworth asked the county's district attorney's office to provide him the records in an order dated July 15. He will review the records “in camera,” meaning it will be in his chambers, not in open court.

The county district attorney’s office had the records sealed earlier this year on the grounds that their release could hinder or jeopardize the investigation into Luna's death.

LNP Media Group, the publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline, has been seeking the records for some time.

It argues because the investigation appears stalled, there’s little risk of jeopardizing anything. And access serves the public, in part, so it can hold authorities accountable when “conclusions of their investigations seem to inadequately explain the circumstances surrounding an individual’s death,” LNP attorneys wrote.

Luna’s death is one of the most mysterious and high-profile slayings in modern county history.

Luna, 38, a prosecutor from Baltimore, was found dead around daybreak Dec. 4, 2003, in a stream by Dry Tavern Road in Brecknock Township. The married father of two had 36 stab wounds.

At the time, the county’s coroner ruled his death a homicide, but federal authorities eventually said Luna committed suicide. The homicide ruling still stands.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For related coverage: