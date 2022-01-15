When representatives from Chick-fil-A described a proposal for a new restaurant in Manheim Township as the biggest in Pennsylvania, it may have conjured for some visions of a flagship location or special version of the chicken restaurants.

But Chick-fil-A representatives also revealed the building’s footprint at the proposed location would be just under 5,000 square feet in size, roughly the same size as the Fruitville Pike Chick-fil-A.

The Lititz Pike location would hold the moniker of biggest in state because of the property’s lot size of 2.5 acres, and its proposed three-lane drive-thru, they said. The three drive-thru lanes, and the large site needed to accommodate them, are part of a companywide move to expand and double down on its drive-thru business, which has boomed during the pandemic.

Whether the restaurant is built - part of a nationwide expansion plan that calls for as many as 200 new Chick-fil-As in the next two years – remains to be seen. The company hit a roadblock when township officials voted down a zoning request last week. There are options for moving forward, however.

Battered plans

Chick-fil-A sought to assure the township zoning hearing board last week that the Lititz Pike location would not cause the traffic overflow observed at its Fruitville Pike location in the Shoppes at Belmont. They stressed the 2.5-acre site would provide the room for three drive-thru lanes to handle peak demand times.

While 2.5 acres sounds big, Chick-fil-A's sites are typically bigger than a McDonald’s or Wendy’s, according to the commercial real estate site Net Lease Advisor – between 1 and 2 acres. Standalone drive-thru buildings from those other familiar chains may take up a half-acre to an acre.

The biggest-in-the-state label for the proposed site near the airport is “not building, but property-wise, so we can handle the amount of queueing (for drive-thru service) and parking, and so on,” said Justin Thornton, a civil engineering consultant for Chick-fil-A, at the Jan. 4 hearing.

The 4,991-square-foot restaurant would be 2 square feet smaller than the Chick-fil-A at Fruitville Pike, according to county property records, and much smaller than the 9,300-square-foot building the company wants to demolish at 100 W. Airport Road that was a Hoss’s Steak & Sea House for 21 years.

The company would use a new building design developed since the Fruitville Pike site opened in 2018, Thornton said.

The new version emphasizes drive-thru and pickup service, which has grown significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, Thornton said.

A development manager for Chick-fil-A, Brent Edmiston, said Chick-fil-A is looking to expand its market share, and expects to add up to 200 new restaurants in the next 10 years.

“This will be the largest site that I have in Pennsylvania, there will be no other site in Pennsylvania that will have that much queue within property limits,” Edmiston said. The third drive-thru lane would also be the first in the state, he said.

What’s next

During the Jan. 4 hearing, the township zoning board rejected a central request from the Atlanta company – a variance that would allow it to operate a drive-thru at the site. The township’s zoning ordinance prohibits drive-thru restaurants in that part of the municipality.

Variances of the type Chick-fil-A sought are difficult to win, said attorney Matt Crème, who was at the hearing to represent a client in a different application. Crème leads the municipal and land use law practice group at Lancaster County law firm Nikolaus & Hohenadel.

Chick-fil-A has 30 days from the hearing to appeal the zoning board's decision in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, or it could try to lobby the township’s board of commissioners to change the zoning law to allow drive-thrus at the property, Crème said.

“I think those are the only two choices they have, or I think the third choice is to abandon this site,” Crème said.

It’s unclear what led township officials to prohibit drive-thrus in the industrial zoning district where the site sits. Officials may have adopted the rule as far back as the early 1980s, when the development of Flyway Business Park was first approved.

The business park layout, which provides a small access road off West Airport Road and Lititz Pike, may not be an ideal location for a busy drive-thru, as a neighbor to the south, Ephrata National Bank, argued at the Jan. 4 hearing.

Zoning hearing board chair Dave Wood asked Chick-fil-A's attorney at the hearing why the company didn’t first ask for a change to the zoning ordinance.

An attorney representing Chick-fil-A, Tyler Prime, said the company was open to trying that, but it wanted to see if the zoning board was willing to grant them the other variances that would make space for the drive-thru first.

When LNP | LancasterOnline asked commissioners whether they would entertain a such a change, township manager James Drumm responded on their behalf.

“The township certainly welcomes the possible redevelopment of the steakhouse property,” he wrote in an email, “but it would be premature to ask if the board would approve a change, before legislation has even been requested or evaluated.”

Traffic concerns

A traffic plan can be a major component of a proposal like Chick-fil-A's, but one wasn’t presented to the township zoning hearing board.

Traffic is not really the purview of zoning board officials, Crème said. Developers have to share traffic, parking and access plans after zoning approval, usually before a planning commission, board of supervisors (commissioners, in the case of Manheim Township) or both.

That process is part of land development, usually the second major step for a developer.

“I like to distinguish zoning and land planning this way: zoning is about what you’re going to do, and land planning is about how you’re going to do it,” Crème said.

But that doesn’t preclude developers from sharing traffic plans, Crème said.

Representatives for Ephrata National Bank, which has a branch next to the proposed Chick-fil-A, argued to the zoning board that Chick-fil-A talked about how it would manage drive-thru traffic on the property, but not how it will handle traffic to and from the site.

According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Lititz Pike at Airport Road averages 20,400 vehicles a day.

Motorists can get onto the property by a small access road off Airport Road and Lititz Pike, and it’s also the only way they can get to the bank. That could affect the ability for customers and employees to get to the bank, its representatives said.