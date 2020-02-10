The Worship Center church said it is evaluating security protocol and will "do more to enhance safety" following an accidental shooting there Sunday morning.

Church leaders said an armed volunteer security guard accidentally fired the weapon inside an office at the Leola facility, and that fragments of the bullet struck two other members of the security team. The injuries are minor.

The shooting served as a fresh reminder of the scope of security measures undertaken by houses of worship here and across the country in the wake of violence. But is also raised questions about how security teams, especially those that are armed, are trained.

“We recognize there is evil in this world, and houses of worship are potential targets for violence,” Worship Center leaders wrote. “Our security team is consequently equipped and ready to protect persons in our facilities.”

Church leaders said its security volunteers are screened and undergo standard background checks and team orientations. They also said the church consults routinely with security professionals and encourages its volunteers to attend workshops supported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and representatives of local law enforcement. The Worship Center also hosts safety training sessions throughout the year.

Still, the church said it could do more to prevent accidents.

“Yesterday's incident shows we can do more to enhance safety,” the church's statement, attributed mostly to lead pastor Matt Mylin, said. The church said it is evaluating security practices to avoid other incidents.

Click here to read the full statement.

The church said the injured volunteer received “minor outpatient care at a local hospital and was promptly discharged with expectation of full recovery.” Another security team member sustained a minor hand injury but did not seek medical treatment.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It is unclear whether the volunteer guard who fired the gun will be charged.

For more Lancaster County police news