In the wake of a gun being accidentally discharged Sunday by a volunteer security guard, Worship Center released a statement Monday night saying that it will do more to ensure public safety.

Worship Center wrote that its security volunteers are screened and complete standard background checks and a team orientation. Worship Center also said that it consults with security professionals to ensure safety within the church.

“Yesterday's incident shows we can do more to enhance safety,” the statement, attributed mostly to lead pastor Matt Mylin, read. The church said it is evaluating security practices to avoid other incidents.

Click here to read the full statement.

The incident, which took place around 10 a.m., involved two volunteer security guards. One volunteer sustained injuries to the face after another volunteer unintentionally discharged a handgun and the fired round ricocheted off the floor, police said.

In the statement, Worship Center said the injured volunteer received “minor outpatient care at a local hospital and was promptly discharged with expectation of full recovery.”

The church wrote that another security team member sustained a minor hand injury but did not seek medical treatment.

After the incident, “per Worship Center policy,” the facility was secured until it was confirmed that there was no threat to public safety, the statement said.

East Lampeter police responded to the scene, and a police report was made, the church wrote.

According to Lt. Matt Hess of East Lampeter police, there are no updates as to whether the volunteer security guard will be charged.

The church also “encourages attendance” of workshops supported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and representatives of local law enforcement, the statement said, and hosts safety trainings throughout the year.

The church said it allows firearms on the property due to the Second Amendment.

“We recognize there is evil in this world, and houses of worship are potential targets for violence,” the church wrote. “Our security team is consequently equipped and ready to protect persons in our facilities.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The volunteer security guards involved in the shooting have been provided the option of consultations with a certified trauma counselor, Worship Center wrote.

The church said it “(aspires) to do better,” and that it is reviewing policies, planning more training and “seeking to increase the diligence of our Security Team.”

“We commit to Worship Center continuing to be a safe place for anyone to come, worship God, and experience community,” the church wrote in conclusion.

For more Lancaster County police news