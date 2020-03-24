Civitas Lancaster, who hosts the Civitas Chicken Barbecue - formerly the Sertoma Chicken Barbecue - announced in a press release this afternoon that the annual event would be postponed until fall.

The barbecue, which has run every summer in Long's Park for 67 years, has been certified by Guinness World Records as the biggest of its kind in the world.

The barbecue is held as a fundraiser benefiting the works and events held in Long's Park, including the Long's Park Summer Music Series. Last year, more than 400 volunteers served 19,000 meals.

According to the press release, the barbecue is "tentatively" rescheduled to the fall, though no specific date was offered.

