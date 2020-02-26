Two Democrats vying for seats in the state House of Representatives were endorsed by the Working Families Party last week.

The Working Families Party, a progressive political party focused on supporting the labor movement, endorsed Dana Hamp Gulick, of Lititz, and John Padora, of Manheim. Hamp Gulick is running for a second time in the 97th House District, which Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Mentzer currently represents. Padora is running in the 37th House District race for Republican incumbent Rep. Mindy Fee’s spot.

Both candidates are the only candidates running in their respective districts for the Democratic primary, and both were endorsed by the Lancaster County Democratic Committee at its endorsement convention in January.

The Working Families Party has made gains in recent months, with one of its candidates securing a historic win as a third-party candidate for a seat on Philadelphia’s city council. Kendra Brooks, a Working Families Party candidate, was the first third-party or independent candidate to win a seat on Philadelphia’s city council since 1980, Billy Penn reported.

The Working Families Party has made many endorsements in state and local elections. For the 2020 presidential election, the party endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, to the surprise of many because of the party’s strong support of Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Working Families Party was created in 1998 in New York. It has active state chapters in more than a dozen states, including Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

Both Hamp Gulick and Padora said they believed their platforms aligned with the priorities of the Working Families Party, and that they were excited to receive it.

“We’re concerned about the same things,” Hamp Gulick said. She listed these things as high-paying jobs, access to healthcare and quality education.

“My entire platform is focused around what’s important to working families and not what’s important to special interest groups,” Padora said.

Several Democratic incumbents like Philadelphia Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Chris Rabb, were endorsed by this party for 2020, along with Democratic Socialists of America-backed Democratic Reps. Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee, from Pittsburgh.