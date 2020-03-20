A Turkey Hill Minit Markets convenience store in Lancaster city was temporarily closed after a team member reported testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the company.

The store at 410 E. Chestnut St. was closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, " to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew" and will re-open "in the next few days supported by team members from neighboring stores," the statement said.

It did not provider further information about the person who tested positive but said the company is "taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials" and is "grateful to all our customers for your patience and understanding during this time."

All team members that work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines, according to the company, and "We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support."