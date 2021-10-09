Motorists can expect some travel delays next week on Route 230 in Mount Joy Township, where crews will be doing paving work Wednesday through Friday as part of a project to replace the road’s bridge over Donegal Creek.

The work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 230 and Musser Road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a press release.

Motorists should either plan for extra travel time or plan alternative routes, according to PennDOT.

The $2.9 million project includes the replacement of a second bridge that rakes Route 772 over Donegal Creek in East Donegal Township. That work began earlier this year, PennDOT said.