Many county bridges deemed structurally deficient

Traffic drives across the Route 441 bridge over Chiques Creek on the border between East Donegal and West Hempfield townships near Marietta Borough. (Blaine T. Shahan/ Staff)

Motorists can expect some travel delays next week on Route 230 in Mount Joy Township, where crews will be doing paving work Wednesday through Friday as part of a project to replace the road’s bridge over Donegal Creek.

The work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 230 and Musser Road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a press release.

Motorists should either plan for extra travel time or plan alternative routes, according to PennDOT.

The $2.9 million project includes the replacement of a second bridge that rakes Route 772 over Donegal Creek in East Donegal Township. That work began earlier this year, PennDOT said.

