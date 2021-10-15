A paving project at the Route 230 bridge in over Donegal Creek in Mount Joy Township has been delayed to next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Crews will pave about 600 feet of roadway in each direction of the bridge from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, PennDOT said. The bridge is just west of Musser Road.

Motorists should either plan for extra travel time or plan alternative routes, according to PennDOT.

The $2.9 million project includes the replacement of a second bridge that rakes Route 772 over Donegal Creek in East Donegal Township. That work began earlier this year, PennDOT said.