Road closures to replace large pipes on River Road in Manor Township will now take place one week later than originally announced.

River Road will be closed March 17-20 and 24-27, and March 31 to April 1, according to PennDOT.

Detours will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Monday. The posted detour route follows Penn Street, Central Manor Road and Letort Road.

Work was originally scheduled to begin March 10-13, but PennDOT postponed it due to expectations of inclement weather. Additional weekends could still be needed if weather delays work again.

The pipe replacement is part of a $3 million project to repave and repair River Road between Letort Road and Penn Street, which is expected to be completed June 30. Pennsy Supply Inc. of Harrisburg is the contractor for the project.