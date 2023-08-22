A preservation project on the Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) bridge between Spring Water Circle and Trolley Avenue in East Hempfield Township is scheduled to begin Sept. 5.

The $1.6 million project will be completed in phases, with temporary traffic signals maintaining alternating directions of two-way traffic, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Contractor Deblin Inc. of Cumberland County is expected to complete all work on the bridge that spans Norfolk Southern railroad tracks by Dec. 1, according to PennDOT.