Work on the $22 million project that will use a section of the “goat path” along Walnut Street (Route 23) to connect Route 30 to Greenfield in East Lampeter Township is scheduled to get underway Monday, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.

York city-based Kinsley Construction will begin concrete roadway widening and median replacement work on Route 23 between the eastbound and westbound ramps to Route 30, according to PennDOT. This phase of the project is expected to be completed by Oct. 28.

A long-term lane restriction will be in place in both directions of Route 23, according to PennDOT.

Once the entire project is completed in November 2023, it would be the first motorized use of the goat path since plans for a Route 23 bypass connecting New Holland to Lancaster were abandoned in the late 1970s.

The goat path is the colloquial name for a 5-mile section of the abandoned 11-mile bypass. PennDOT spent $9 million to acquire rights of way, do grading, and put down roadbed before running out of money for the project in 1977. Grass seed was planted on the goat path before PennDOT leased some of the goat path to local farmers who let their animals, including goats, graze there.

(Story continues below map)

The plan to extend Walnut Street to Greenfield includes creating a new 1.2-mile, two-lane road from the eastern end of Walnut Street, where the goat path begins, and will end at a roundabout providing access to Ben Franklin Boulevard. A 167-foot-long, 54-foot-wide steel bridge will be built over Millcross Road as part of the project, according to PennDOT.

The plan also calls for construction of a 1.2-mile paved section of the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway, east of the relief road, for pedestrians and bicyclists.