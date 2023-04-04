A project to replace the roofs on Lancaster Central Market’s two towers is underway and will take an estimated 10 weeks to complete.

Fences rose around the east tower of the market last week as a contractor began work on a $243,503 project to replace the terracotta tiles that cap the towers on the city-owned building.

When the east tower is completed workers will move to the west tower. Throughout the project, wheelchair accessible doors to the market will remain available.

The project has been in the works since 2019, according to the city’s bureau of public parks and property. The towers’ roofs were last refurbished about 20 years ago.

In 2020, a tile fell from one of the towers. Bureau officials said no injuries or property damage occurred, but it demonstrated the need for the project.

“It was the indication that you need to get this taken care of,” said Ryan Hunter, the city’s facilities manager.

The project is being funded by the nonprofit Central Market Trust, which operates the market. A 2016 “Raise the Roof” campaign to replace the slate roof covering much of the building exceeded its goal, and leftover funds were pledged toward the towers’ roofs.

The 133-year-old Romanesque Revival building is also set to receive new wooden doors modeled after the existing ones over the next three years at an estimated cost of $20,000 to $30,000 per pair. An initial estimate of about $80,000 per pair was much higher due to a spike in the cost of lumber during the pandemic, according to Melissa Siwiec, executive director of the trust. The building has 13 pairs of doors. Hunter said the first four pairs should be replaced later this spring.