It takes a lot of prep work before a utility can transfer thousands of streetlights to a city.

In Lancaster, that work is getting under way, said Matt Metzler, city deputy director of public works.

In 2016, the city announced it would take over its streetlights from PPL Electric Utilities.

About 3,300 streetlights are involved, Metzler said, down slightly from 3,460, the previously projected scope.

The announced cost, about $3.5 million, includes a purchase price of about $1 million and another $1.6 million for PPL’s installation and conversion work. The remainder is an allocation to convert the streetlights to LED bulbs, a potential project the city is considering down the road.

The conversion work is required to ensure the lights can be maintained safely by city workers and are correctly separated from other infrastructure mounted on the poles.

The $1.6 million is an estimate, and the actual total may be lower or higher, PPL spokesman Joe Nixon said. It works out to about $485 per location.

City residents should see PPL’s contractors out and about shortly, Metzler said. Their work should take about a year, during which residents “may encounter short-term parking restrictions, alley closures, or other disruptions,” according to a notification posted on the city’s website.

Once everything is finished, the Public Utility Commission must sign off on the transfer, after which the city’s ownership of the streetlights will be official. The poles remain PPL property.

By owning and maintaining the streetlights itself, rather than paying PPL for service, the city believes it can save around $450,000 a year. The purchase should pay for itself in about a decade, then-Public Works Director Charlotte Katzenmoyer told LNP when the deal was announced.