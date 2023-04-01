Woodcrest Villa is moving ahead with plans to open 35 new apartments in a new four-story, $25 million building at its East Hempfield Township Campus late next year.

The residential living campus of Mennonite Home Communities, located at 2001 Harrisburg Pike, is expanding because demand for older adult housing has increased in recent years and to carry out a master plan first created nearly 20 years ago.

“We believe we have a great product, and people are interested in living in Woodcrest Villa,” said John Sauder, president of Mennonite Home Communities.

Earlier this month reservations for the new building, called Falcon Pointe, surpassed 60 percent of capacity. That was the threshold Woodcrest Villa set to meet before beginning construction.

Construction is expected to begin sometime in October and take 14 months to complete.

Entrance fees for Falcon Pointe range between $303,400 and $402,000 based on floor plan. Residents can pay a higher entrance fee in exchange for the option of a larger potential refund for themselves or their heirs.

Maintenance fees range from $2,343 to $2,981 per month for one person, and are about 15 percent higher for two people. They include utilities, transportation and amenities.

The continuing care community also offers skilled nursing and personal care through Mennonite Home, which is located across Harrisburg Pike. There are additional fees if residents require those services.

Falcon Pointe will bring the total number of apartments at Woodcrest Villa to 362. The new building will be located southwest of the community’s existing apartment buildings, which are all connected by indoor walkways.

The community currently has a total population of about 700 between its apartments and villas. Roughly 80 percent moved there from 10 to 15 miles away, Sauder said. Many others have children who live in the area. Residents have a range of religious denominations.

Sauder said the community’s units, staff and proximity to health care and business centers make it a popular choice among older adults.

Units in Falcon Pointe range from 1,230 to 1,710 square feet. All floorplans include two bedrooms, and dens are available.

Many units in Falcon Pointe will feature window walls, and the building will have a shared indoor/outdoor roof deck open year-round. The building will be constructed from concrete and steel, which Sauder said improves quality and reduces sound transmission.