City resident Patti Grabowski tries to avoid Lemon Street when she can, because it’s like “driving on a washboard” thanks to UGI Utilities’ construction, she said. After months of watching the work in progress, Grabowski reached out to the Watchdog wondering how long she and other residents would need to find new routes before the street is repaved to avoid the bumpy drive.

If this sounds familiar, it probably is. The city is repaving many streets this year after taking a break throughout the pandemic, and any additional work, like gas main and water line replacements, need to happen before the paving can start.

Public Works Director Stephen Campbell said Lemon Street is on track to be completed by early 2023. An interactive map on the city’s website highlights current construction projects and their timelines.

A handful of streets undergoing gas work in the city’s northeast section are slated to be paved this fall, according to the city’s construction map, including Zook Avenue, Reynolds Avenue, North Reservoir Street and Hamilton Street. Pearl Street, 3rd Street and 4th Street in the city’s southwest are also scheduled to be paved this fall.

The Watchdog looked into the city’s paving projects in June when a Lemon Street resident reached out after receiving a sidewalk bill from the city. Campbell said Lancaster is using the construction as an opportunity to update its sidewalks to be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations, and city residents are required to foot the bill.

