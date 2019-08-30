Two women broke into a storage facility near New Holland in July and stole at least $5,800 worth of goods, including jewelry, Superman and Batman comic books, baseball cards and other items, according to police.
The women were seen on surveillance entering Orlan Self Storage, 160 Jalyn Drive, Earl Township, about 12:10 a.m. July 1, according to New Holland police.
They used bolt cutters, gloves, headlamps and flashlights over several hours to enter five units, according to charging documents.
A New Holland police officer recognized one of the women, Tanya M. Fischer, 39, from previous interactions, the documents said.
Fischer confessed to doing the burglaries with Kristi Lynn Misal, 40, of Columbia, who served as a lookout, according to East Earl police.
Misal was charged Monday and Fischer Thursday, each with five counts of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary and one count each of possession of an instrument of crime and theft.
Fischer was being held in Lancaster County Prison after a theft arrest in East Lampeter Township in July and is awaiting trial in Lancaster County Court. Online court records did not have current information on Misal.