Two women stole more than $3,400 in Under Armour clothing from the store at Tanger Outlets, according to police in East Lampeter Township.

The two women entered the store at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, police said. Once inside, the women hid men's clothing and shoes in Under Armour reusable mesh shopping bags and left the store without paying, police said.

The women were last seen driving away in a dark blue Honda Accord.

One of the woman is described by police as having a ponytail and was last seen waring a gray graphic t-shirt, gray leggings, gray slides and was carrying a red purse.

The other woman is described by police as having shoulder-length hair parted in the middle and was last seen wearing a tan cropped jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt with "MONTAUK" printed on the front, gray leggings and dark Croc shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact East Lampeter Township Police.