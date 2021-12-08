Manheim Township police are asking the public for help after they say two women stole more than $3,000 worth of Nike apparel from the Dick's Sporting Goods store on Fruitville Pike on in November.

Police said the women entered the store around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 27 and took $3,249.75 worth of Nike clothing.

They left the store without being stopped or identified, police said.

Police ask anyone who recognize the women in the photos to call Manheim Township police, at 717-569-6401. Tips can also be submitted via CrimeWatch.