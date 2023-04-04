Two women who were among a dozen people arrested during protests that turned violent in downtown Lancaster following a fatal police shooting in September 2020 were sentenced to probation on Monday.

In separate hearings, Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn sentenced Taylor Enterline, 23, of Manheim, and Alexa Wise, 31, of Camp Hill, to three years of probation for riot and related charges they were convicted of earlier this year.

Each must also perform 125 hours of community service and pay costs of prosecution, which were not immediately available.

Enterline thanked her family and supporters who came to the hearing. About three dozen people attended and many wrote letters on her behalf.

Enterline said she was sincerely sorry to the family of Ricardo Muñoz, 27, whose death led to the protest that turned violent.

Muñoz, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, charged an officer with a knife outside his parent’s city home on Sept. 13, 2020. The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera and was later determined to have been justified.

“I truly never intended for the violence that night to happen and for that I am truly sorry,” Enterline said.

Spahn told Enterline and Wise that conversations about race and social justice need to take place, but they must do so in a productive manner. And while the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest, Spahn said violence has no place.

And while they may not have engaged in violence, Spahn told them, their refusal to leave when police ordered encouraged others who were violent.

In January, a jury convicted Wise and Enterline each of riot — a third-degree felony — and four misdemeanor offenses: failure to disperse, defiant trespass, obstructing highways and disorderly conduct after deliberating for about 90 minutes. The jury found them not guilty of conspiracy to riot.

Riot is punishable by up to seven years in prison.