Two women robbed a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning, hitting him in the head with the butt of the gun and stealing $120 from him, according to West Lampeter Township police.

Tami Lynn Hart, 40, and Shianne Dawn Westbrook, 37, both of West Lampeter Township, were charged with felony counts of robbery and criminal conspiracy, according to court records.

Police said Westbrook had been communicating with a 21-year-old Leola man on Facebook and planned to meet him at an address in the 1600 block of Sycamore Drive.

When he arrived, roughly at 5:05 a.m., Westbrook got into the passenger side of his vehicle and Hart opened up the driver's side door and pointed a handgun at his head and hit him with the butt of the gun, police said. Hart then reached in his coat pocket, grabbed his wallet and took $120 in cash, according to police.

Westbrook and Hart are in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail each.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for both women at 1 p.m. on Feb. 1, before District Judge William Benner Jr.