In late 2020, Kendra Wolfe started taking a closer look at the City of Lancaster.

Born and raised in Tennessee, Wolfe had been living in the area for only a few months, having moved to the area from New Mexico in February of 2020 to be close to family in New Holland. After the initial severity of the COVID-19 pandemic waned, Wolfe was able to take in the city and was surprised to discover the cultural diversity she found.

“When it was safe to go outside, I finally was able to explore Lancaster, and I absolutely fell in love with it,” Wolfe said. “It felt like there was an opportunity to find ways of helping to bring people back together after a long period of separation.”

At the time, Wolfe was working full-time at Water Street Mission in the health services department and attending school at Lancaster Bible College. Nevertheless, her passion for culture and food led her to create Unique Lancaster Experiences, a business centered around various types of tours in the City of Lancaster. Excursions include an international food tour, a downtown scavenger hunt and a photo shoot tour, to name a few.

“It was interesting, because the biggest draw for me is that — with our partnership with Discover Lancaster— I learned that Lancaster is a $9 billion area for tourism,” Wolfe said. “So, the fact that there weren’t any other Black-owned tourism companies at all and the fact that it is geared toward Amish-centered things, it was like, ‘OK, I can do this in different ways all throughout the year.’ ” In the span of two years, Wolfe’s enthusiastic side gig became her full-time job, successful enough to hire other operators for more tours.

Wolfe found herself so imbued in the community that friends at The Candy Factory, the co-working hub that Wolfe operates out of, nominated her for the YWCA Women of Achievement awards. Wolfe is one of five honorees for the sixth annual gala event to be held Oct. 20 at the Doubletree Lancaster hotel. The awards, according to YWCA’s website, honor “women and gender expansive individuals who, through their careers and volunteerism, live out our mission in Lancaster County.”

The other honorees are: — Salina Almanzar-Oree, a Lancaster artist and program coordinator at the Center for Creative Exploration at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design.

— Barbara Jean Ellis Wilson, executive director of the Lancaster City Housing Authority.

— Dr. Sharee Livingston, doctor of osteopathic medicine Fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the chair of the OB/GYN Department at UPMC Lancaster.

— Sophie Yost, a Manheim Township High School graduate and rising senior at Duke University who founded the Manheim Township Coalition for Social Justice. Yost is the recipient of the 2022 Cheryl Gahring Young Person of Achievement Award, named in honor of Gahring, a 14-year veteran of the YWCA who died in 2021.

‘Excited about it’

“I love that the mindset of Lancaster’s Women of Achievement are women who have experienced or want to eliminate racism, and empower women,” Wolfe said. “I definitely stand by that. Growing up in a really small-minded town, where you would never think to get an award or even leave the county lines, it makes me feel like so many more things are possible. I’m excited about it.”

YWCA Lancaster Communications Director Aaron Spangler said that not only are the 2022 honorees excited about taking part, but so are the previous honorees, a group now consisting of 26 women. Disrupt Theatre Co. founder and 2021 recipient Starleisha Gingrich will host the ceremony, while Fran Rodriguez, senior program officer for the Lancaster County Community Foundation, is having T-shirts made.

“Something that is similar about them is that they’re all unique, in that there’s no one way to achieve, and that’s the biggest thing that we want to convey with this event,” Spangler said. “There’s no single way to be excellent, there’s no single way to inspire anybody. Excellence and achievement is something that means something different to everybody, and we want to celebrate that.” Tickets for the event begin at $75, which includes entrance, lunch and access to a silent auction and Q& A with the honorees. Spangler said the funds from the program will benefit the Kepler Hall Residence Program, which helps create affordable housing and shelters for women in need.

According to Spangler, the YWCA currently has 30 housing units, with another 16 on the way.

“When we talk about celebrating and uplifting women of achievement, so much of this is reliant on the ability for women or any individual to achieve, and a lot of that starts with access to housing and the resources to move forward,” Spangler said. “That’s the throughline.”

Two years into a new career path, Wolfe said she is still learning new things about the area every day, which then further helps to fine tune Unique Lancaster Experiences. She also looks forward to connecting with all of her fellow Women of Achievement at the awards ceremony.

“I was going to do this anyway. I was going to deliver food to local church day cares anyway. I was going to deliver food for Meals on Wheels anyway. So to have those kind of things acknowledged ... working full time is hard, but growing a business and running a business are two different jobs,” Wolfe said. “And then being a single parent and going to school full time is extremely challenging. I think we do whatever we feel like we have to to meet our goals, so I guess I didn’t think of it as anything that needed to be recognized. I just was going to do what I needed to do.”