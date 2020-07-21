Two women were charged after police say a four-month investigation at a Marietta day care revealed a child had been physically abused.

According to the Susquehanna Regional Police, the investigation showed that Erin E. Finegan, a staff member at Kinderhook Early Learning Center, physically assaulted a child while working.

Finegan, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault on a child, court documents show. Another woman, Michelle K. Patterson, 43, of Lititz, was charged with failure to report suspected child abuse.

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Aug. 20 in front of District Judge Scott Albert.

