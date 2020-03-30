Women behind the badge: Takeaways on being a police officer and a woman

LNP|LancasterOnline spoke with at least a half dozen female police officers in Lancaster County. Several themes emerged.

They are women, yes, but on the job, they are police officers first

“You can be a police officer. You can be a mom. You can be a friend and you can be a wife,” said Colleen Tatara, a Manor Township officer. “I was actually told this one time in my career: ‘You can’t be a mom and a police officer.’ And my response was: ‘Let me show you how.’ And I’ve done it for 20 years.”

“I’m not allowed to be a lady. I’m not allowed to be offended by anything. We have a job to do. So, I’m not soft,” said Cheryl Thompson, a Quarryville officer. “I like to be a girl, just like everybody else, but in this job, I just want to be treated like one of the guys, because I’m wearing the same (uniform) as them, same boots as them, the same weapons they are and I better be able to do the same job.”

They haven’t felt treated differently than men – mostly

“When I got hired, you didn’t really talk that much (with other officers.) But it wasn’t me being a female, it was like a newbie thing: You had to earn respect when you come in. But I never was treated any different – at least in this department,” said Sonja Stebbins, a Lancaster city captain.

Lisa Layden, chief of West Hempfield’s department and the first female chief in the county, said early in her career at one department, a male superior told her the only reason she got a promotion was because she was a woman.

Criminals are more likely to be crass to a female officer, even other women

Stebbins said that once when she entered a house with several male officers, a woman in the house told her, “I bet you’re (having sex) with all of them.”

“I’ve been called every degrading name in the book,” said Tatara, who used to be involved in a lot of DUI patrols. “It’s just the nature of the beast though. I would explain to them: I’m just doing my job. You’re the one who chose to drink and drive.”

“I was called ‘missy’ a lot,” Layden said. It’s a term a couple other female officers said they were called as well – and the word was not used with any politeness.

They’d recommend policing as a career to other women in a heartbeat

All the women said they’ve had a great career. Stebbins said she thinks she’s had more opportunities because she’s a woman, though nothing was given to her.

“But let’s just say, you get an opportunity like that, you still have to work your butt off and prove yourself,” she said.

