Accused of apparently trying to attack another person with a knife, a New Holland woman faces multiple criminal charges, including felony child endangerment, after police said she carried out an attempted assault in front of two children.

Chimere N. Myers, 35, was arrested after 11 p.m. Feb. 16 at a home on the 500 Block of Daisy Drive in Earl Township, according to New Holland police.

Officers were called to the home to respond to a reported domestic dispute, and when police arrived, they could hear “screaming” inside, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

Inside, police said a 16-year-old could be seen holding a knife and yelling, “Get out,” apparently trying to protect herself. A 9-year-old also was inside the home, police said.

“Both children were in the kitchen observing the domestic violence,” the complaint reads.

According to police, Myers also was holding a knife, between six and eight inches long, and was yelling at another adult in the home. That other adult was hiding behind a bedroom door, police said.

Though police were already in the home, Myers was able to break down the door, according to the complaint. Police said the other adult was able to flee to another room.

During the altercation, Myers “held the knife up in a threatening manner as if to try and attack the victim,” police said in an online release.

Police said they eventually convinced Myers to put the knife down, and she was arrested.

Myers now faces two felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as lesser charges of harassment, terroristic threats and simple assault, online court documents show.

She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. March 3 before District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse, according to court documents.