A 23-year-old woman that was seriously injured in a Nov. 8 crash was charged after Ephrata police say she "intentionally struck a tractor-trailer."
Victoria J. Hostetter, from Richland, was charged with recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and driving under the influence for the crash that detoured traffic for nearly three hours.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Main Street when Hostetter's Chevrolet Spark entered the opposing lane and collided with a tractor-trailer, Ephrata police said.
Her blood alcohol content was 0.233%, police said.
She was the only person injured in the crash.