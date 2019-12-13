A Lancaster woman who was smoking marijuana as her 2-year-old daughter nearly drowned 11 years ago was sentenced to serve at least four years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Jaquia Morales, 32, was convicted in October of aggravated assault and endangering a child, after her daughter nearly drowned to death in bathwater on November 22, 2008.

Morales asked if she could be allowed to live at a residential facility for mental health treatment, but Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller denied her, saying that would not properly serve Morales sentence for the level of harm she caused to her daughter, the district attorney’s office said.

The child, now in her teens, is with an adoptive family, the district attorney’s office said. She will function at an intellectual level of an infant for the rest of her life.

Morales wrote a letter to the girl – about 10 years after the incident – admitting to leaving the girl in water so she could “stupidly [smoke] weed,” the district attorney’s office said.

The girl’s lungs filled with water and she sustained brain damage.

“She wrote a letter,” Mansfield said, “thinking she could read it one day,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield said that Morales doesn’t understand the damage she caused to the child.

The judge acknowledged Morales’ mental health, but said it was a choice she made, to leave the child and go smoke marijuana.

The district attorney’s office said that according to testimony, Morales’ never called 911 and didn’t tell first responders what really happened. The grandmother called 911, inevitably saving the child’s life.