A woman with ties to Lancaster and York counties who fled after being charged more than four years ago with abusing a girl in West Hempfield Township will spend up to 12 years in prison.

Nicole Fritchlee, 43, was sentenced earlier this month to 5¼ to 12 years for sexual assault, indecent assault of a child under 13 and related crimes by Judge Dennis Reinaker. She had pleaded guilty in September.

According to police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, Fritchlee abused the girl, who was 7 when the abuse started, between 2006 and 2008 at a home in West Hempfield.

Fritchlee was charged in September 2015, but fled the area. She was arrested in 2018 in New Jersey and gave a false name, but police determined who she was, the prosecutor's office said. Details of the New Jersey case weren't immediately available.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said it was despicable that Fritchlee not only abused the girl, but also didn't do anything to stop her then-husband from abusing the child.

Jason Fritchlee, is serving 4-8 year prison sentence for sexual assault, indecent assault of a child under 13 and related crimes. He pleaded no contest in July 2016. In a no-contest plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence to convict; the plea is treated the same as a conviction in criminal court.

Nicole Fritchlee had been staying in Dallastown, York County, when she fled.

Bail was never set in her case because she never appeared for court, authorities said in 2015. A preliminary hearing was held without her.

