A woman died in a house fire in West Lampeter Township on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded around 8:45 a.m. to the home in the 200 block of Fannie Avenue, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The area is just north of Willow Valley Golf Course.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 80-year-old Anna Manson.

The West Lampeter Township Police Department confirmed in a news release that Manson was the only occupant of the house. She was removed from the house by firefighters but was pronounced dead at the scene following unsuccessful life-saving measures by EMS units.

Manson's body was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. Her cause and manner of death are still pending

A line of yellow tape to keep people away is still up near the house. The upper windows of the residence also appear to be broken.

Police reported extensive damage to the home due to heavy fire and smoke. The investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors said Anna Manson lived in the residence. County property records give Anna and Bruce Manson as the property owners, and an obituary for a Bruce Manson that appeared on LancasterOnline in 2013 lists Anna Manson as his wife.

Debbie Donohue, 65, was a neighbor and friend of Anna Manson. Donohue moved to the neighborhood 13 years ago, and said she and Manson spent many holidays together, including this past Christmas at Manson's house.

“We would always spend Thanksgiving together, and we would always have Cornish game hens because those were just the right size," Donohue said. "And for Christmas, she would always come, and she would bring a gift from her house because she has all these antiques.”

Donohue said Manson collected antique toys, which she kept in a barn on the property. Donohue and Manson are both from Queens, New York, which Donohue said they bonded over.

Willow Street Fire Company and the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire were the first units on the scene and were later assisted by members of the Lampeter, New Danville, Lancaster Township and West Willow fire companies.