A judge sentenced a woman who gave birth to and left her child in a toilet at her Warwick Township workplace to up to 23 months in prison Monday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Emmanuella Osei, 24, of Reading, pleaded guilty in March to felony endangerment of the welfare of children. Osei gave birth to the boy while she was working at a Warwick Township group home Jan. 14.

When Northern Lancaster County police Cpl. Curtis Ochs arrived, the boy was partially submerged in the water. Ochs and medics performed life-saving efforts.

Judge Margaret Miller ordered a sentence of nine to 23 months in prison plus five years of probation. Osei has been in prison since Jan. 16 and gets credit for time served, according to the district attorney’s office.

Miller called a long prison term “fruitless,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Osei learned she was pregnant in spring 2018 before coming to the United States in May 2018. On Jan. 4, she received care and advice at a Reading Hospital and left against medical advice.

In court Monday, First Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson read a letter written by Osei’s uncle, who lives in Berks County.

In the letter, the uncle chided Osei for hiding her pregnancy and subjecting the baby to such conditions, according to the district attorney’s office.

The uncle also said he did not believe his niece’s intention was to hurt the baby and that she was naive and afraid, according to the district attorney’s office.

Osei’s defense attorney Edwin Pfursich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The baby was taken into the custody of Lancaster County’s Children & Youth Agency and has since been placed with relatives of Osei, according to the district attorney’s office.