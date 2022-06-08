An 18-year-old woman was using her cell phone when she struck a man on a scooter, killing him in April, according to West Lampeter Township police.

Anya Myers, 18, of West Lampeter Township, turned herself in on Tuesday accompanied by her attorney and has been cooperating, according to police. She is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of careless driving resulting in unintentional death.

At the time Myers hit Samuel S. King, 43, of Houser Road, on April 27, she was “manipulating a cellular phone” and thought she hit a phone pole on her way to work, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Detective Sgt. Steven Heinly said Wednesday that police are not sure if Myers was texting, listening to music or doing something else on the phone. He explained the need to do a crash reconstruction and getting phone records for the length of time between the crash and filing of charges.

Myers’s attorney, Robert Beyer, declined comment Wednesday.

Officers arrived in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road around 7 a.m. that day and found King lying unconscious in the road with serious head injuries, according to police. A damaged scooter was found near King.

Police were able to trace the license plate of Myers’ blue 2007 BMW sedan based on private surveillance cameras in the area and found it in her driveway 2:15 p.m. the same day, according to the affidavit. The car had damage to its front passenger bumper and paint from the scooter.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni ruled that King died of a traumatic brain injury and the cause of death was accidental.

Myers had a preliminary arraignment Tuesday before District Judge William Benner and she waived her preliminary hearing. She is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 9 a.m. on July 7.

Myers is currently free on $75,000 unsecured bail.