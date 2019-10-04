A woman used two stolen credit cards to buy a MacBook and a protective case at the Apple Store at Park City Center on September 3, totaling more than $3,000.

State police are searching for the identity the woman, who made the purchases a little after 1 p.m.

The credit cards were previously lost by the owner at Oak Grove Farms in Monroe Township, Cumberland County, police said.

Police are asking that anyone with information call Carlisle State Police, at 717-233-2121 and ask to speak with Trooper Kydd. People can also call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

A cash reward may be possible and callers can remain anonymous.

