A woman was hospitalized after a boat overturned in the Susquehanna River on Friday night, throwing her and a man into the water, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The boat overturned near Brunner Island, off the coast of Conoy Township west of Bainbridge, at 8:53 p.m., the supervisor said.

The man was quickly found uninjured, but first responders were initially unable to locate the woman. She was later found around 9:30 p.m.

First responders quickly began performing CPR on the woman, who was later transported to a hospital, the supervisor said.

Attempts to reach Bainbridge Fire Chief David Stoner were not immediately successful.

